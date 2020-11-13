I-Six Logistics last Friday marked the company’s 10th anniversary and also held an official opening ceremony of its new premises located near the main mall in Gaborone.

Speaking at the event, the company’s founder and Managing Director Tlhaloganyo Kaisara pointed out that the entity was founded in 2010 as a small company with a limited mandate but grew over the years into what it is today. The operational model for the company is based around organizational development and research under the I-Six training and research consultancy.

Kaisara explained that the company’s growing portfolio has allowed it to penetrate the market through specialised and focused interventions.

“Our company is using the title logistics but we do not do the literal logistics that we are used to of transporting goods but it is logistics in terms of performance thus our core mandate is performance,” Kaisara said.

He further elaborated on the work the company does which includes system development and capacity development done through research, development of strategies and policies.

When the company started in 2010 it had two employees, but now boasts of nine full time employees along with what Kaisara said they call their

faculty. It is made up of experts and academics in specific areas of their service profile that provide mentoring and correspondence services.

The Board Chairman of I-Six Oscar Chiwira commended the employees for working hard towards the company’s growth.

He credited them for the company’s current projection in terms of returns and the service portfolio they are looking to expand in the near future. He also recognised the contribution of the Board to the company along with unveiling some of the new Board members.

“I want to point out that we have a diversified Board and we also have diversity of skills in our Board as we have experts in the Finance, Economics, risk management and other fields that feed into the required skill-set to run this company,” Chiwira remarked..

The company is currently waiting to receive licensing for their Micro-lending business. The set-up would allow the company to engage in services such as providing financial assistance, purchase order financing, invoice factoring and SMME empowerment.