CACB donates PPE to Mogoditshane Clinic

Mogoditshane Clinic on Wednesday received a donation of 50 litres worth of sanitisers and 10,000 surgical gloves from the Charity Association of Chinese in Botswana (CACB).

The purpose of the donation is to drive solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover, CACB president, Miles Nan said the Association is returning for a second time to the Clinic as they had in the past donated a patient waiting area. He pointed out that the previous donation was the first since the Association was established.

“Families and friends lost their loved ones and obviously the economy was also affected by the pandemic which is why as the Association we have donated a lot of protective clothing to the Presidential Task Force and the Office of the President,” Nan said.

He also pledged to build an extension of the waiting area and also a shaded walk way to shelter patients waiting for

services at the clinic.

The CACB made a contribution of up to P13 million to the COVID-19 response and is still making contributions through individual donations like the one in Mogoditshane. Nan pointed out that they are looking to make more donations to the health sector in the future.

The materials were received by the Chief Medical Officer Greater Gaborone DHMT, Godfrey Simonga, Principal Nursing Officer II John Moloi and the Senior Nursing Officer, Onkokame Mothowamodimo.

When giving the closing remarks John Moloi urged colleagues to use the masks as a preventative measure from the pandemic.

He thanked CACB for its continued efforts to help government in improving the health care system and also help with supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic which are protecting frontline workers.