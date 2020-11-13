Dona BW said he did not think he would one day pursue comedy as a career

Talented young comedian, Dona BW will be hosting his very first stand-up comedy show dubbed Ribs Night Out on November 25, 2020 at Lifestyle Pub & Shisanyama.

Dona BW, whose real names are Kefentse Ntshekisang hails from Digawana and his talent is God-given.

He said he planned to host stand-up comedy shows twice but he did not succeed due to lockdowns. BonaBW said people always told him that he was funny.

Even though he knew that he was a talented comedian, the young man said he did not think he would one day pursue comedy as a career. However, in January this year, he decided to test waters and share his talent with the world on social media only to get a positive feedback in a short period of time.

He said after that, he was invited to perform at a few events and managed to make money that helped him pay bills.

“I was inspired to host this show after a number of my fans showed interest in seeing me perform live. A lot of them have seen my videos on Facebook. They requested me to perform live as many of them are ready to pay to see me on stage. This show will also enable me to

interact with my show. We will be able to physically see each other. They will be able to feel and understand me as both a comedian and person unlike when they see me on my Facebook videos,” he said.

Dona BW added that Ephraim Basha, Tricks, Boldwin Bals to mention a few. Chef Gustos will be entertaining the audience with music.

He added that just like other artists, they will be observing COVID-19 protocol and wont allow anyone enter the venue without wearing their masks.

He said they would be sanitising everyone, taking temperature and observing social distancing. He said they would allow limited numbers of audience therefore making the place safe for everyone.

However, this young comedian said they might add more comedians in their line up.

He also promised to give value for money to his fans saying that he will give the show his all. Since this is his first show, he promised that his fans would be satisfied.

Tickets are sold at P250 each and they include free ribs worth P120 and a glass of wine worth P70.