Metal rock band Overthrust, active for a decade now, will host a two-hour Facebook live show on November 27, 2020.

One of the band members, Tshomarelo ‘Vulture Thrust’ Mosaka told Arts & Culture that during the live show, they will perform a full set against gender-based violence (GBV) while upholding the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

“Also, there will be a word of courage for fellow depressed artists who had been badly affected by COVID-19 and other life situations messages.

We will be performing this set at home in the dining room because we have a huge space for performance there with a full brutally solid tight sound system,” he revealed.

Mosaka said the show would be interesting and different because they will be playing live with their full gear. Overthrust will have Mosaka on the bass/vocals while Shalton ‘Spencer Thrust’ Monnawadikgang will be on lead guitar. Balatedi ‘Beast Thrust’ Folai will be on the drums. Tshepho ‘Dawg Thrust’ Kaisara will take on the rhythm guitar as Lepololang ‘Godfather’ Malepe handles the bass guitar.

The band, which is also known as

Overpush, focuses on Old School Death Metal genre have played in 75 local shows and 26 international shows across in countries like South Africa, Angola, Germany, Holland and Finland.

Their motto is “extremely ugly, old school death metal, dirty raw and dangerous sound”. Most of the themes of Overthrust’s songs are death, purgatory, false preachers and morbid subjects.

Their influences are Deicide, Morbid Angel, Possessed, Immolation, Mortician, ‘Old’ Wrust, Architecture of Aggression, Carcass, Entombed, Obituary, Cannibal Corpse, Broken Hope and Vader. Their record label is Indian River Music Company in Florida. They first released a single called Freedom in the Dark in April 2011.

They released a demo called Desecrated Deeds to Decease in October 2012.

The main album itself Desecrated Deeds to Decease was completed and released in May 2015 followed by Katutura Split in November 2017.

Overthrust’s recent work was Brutal Africa Split album in September 2018 and the Suicide Torment EP in December 2019.