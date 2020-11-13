Kabelo Eric, Rwandan artist release You Are Good

Award-winning local gospel singer, Kabelo Eric Kgaodi, also known as Kabelo Eric in the music industry has teamed up with Rwandan popular gospel artist, Serge Iyamuremwe in a song titled You Are Good.

In an interview with Arts & Culture Kabelo Eric said they both composed the song that is written in Setswana, Zulu, Xhosa, Kinyarwanda and Swahili languages. He explained that they chose to sing in different languages for them to speak to various nations across the continent in SADC and East Africa.

Serge, as he is famed in the gospel music scenes, is an award-winning artist based in Rwanda, Kigali. Kabelo Eric said the song was recorded and produced at Sanduss Studio in Kigali Rwanda in 2018. He said the video was filmed by Sinta Film productions still in Rwanda.

“The feedback has been amazing so far both from here and other countries. It is already playing in Sweden gospel radio stations, Zambian gospel radio stations, Lesotho’s Harvest FM station, Rwandan radio stations and other TV stations.

The song is available in my YouTube channel Kabelo Eric Music. We will both push the promotion of the video in our respective spaces here in Botswana and Serge in Eastern Africa.

We will be uploading the new music on digital music platforms soon,” he said.

He explained that they would ensure that every African even in diaspora celebrates with them the beauty and musical rhythm of African languages incorporated together in song and praise.

Kabelo Eric added that his music has always been peculiar and appealing because it comes deep from the heart, soul and spirit. With a voice that commands one’s attention from the first note combined with some mesmerising styling, this singer and songwriter takes pride in composing his songs which he says sets him apart in the music industry. This gospel legend recalled how he financed his first gospel album of Kusobanje fame from his personal allowance during his university years. He said it was not easy but he endured because he believed so much in the power of his gifts. Kabelo Eric said every time he works on new music, the intention is to stay relevant in the industry locally and internationally.