FRANCISTOWN: Botswana Railways (BR), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leonard Makwinja has said that the outbreak of the COVID-19 amongst reasons has played a setback in development of the BR properties mall for the second city.

BR Properties first announced plans to build the multi-million-Pula Francistown mall in 2014 that is expected to be like the capital city’s Rail Park mall.

The state-of-the-art mall will feature a hotel, piazza, filling station, mini football pitch, transport terminal and other developments.

In a media briefing, Makwinja revealed that the construction of the mall was supposed to have long commenced but was postponed due to a number of reasons, one of them being the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He promised that the ground breaking for the multi-million Rail park type mall for the second city would be held on the first quarter of next year.

He added that they have received all the bids and they were so far working on appointing a development partner.

Makwinja said that P300 million worth

mall would be constructed in phases.

On completion, the mall would employ 287 people during the construction phase and 235 workers post the construction stage.

On another note, Makwinja said plans are underway to move to a new dry port behind Phillip Matante International airport.

He said that the new dry port will moved to a bigger piece of land hence creating more space for construction of the mall.

Earlier when addressing different stakeholders during the Southern Africa Railways Associations (SARA) commemoration, City of Francistown mayor Godisang Radisigo said that they were eagerly still awaiting the commencement of the construction the Rail park type mall.

He wished for BR to accumulate retained earning so that the project to kick start in order to stimulate the city economic activities in future.