Govt lines up clean energy projects

Government has lined up six clean energy projects with the potential to produce 395 megawatts of electricity in the next seven years, as it pushes to diversify the country's energy mix.

Speaking in the State of the Nation Address on Monday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said government had developed an Integrated Resource Plan under which renewable energy would be pushed up to 15% of national use by 2030, up from the current two percent.

Projects ongoing include the 100MW solar plant to be split between Selebi-Phikwe and Jwaneng, where the successful bidder is due to be unveiled in the first quarter of next year.

Commercial operation is

Banners

scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. Masisi said 12 grid-tied solar PV plants with a total of 35MW would be up for tender award before year end, while another 10MW of Coal Bed Methane due to be built by 2025, was undergoing procurement processes.

Government also intends to procure 200MW of concentrated solar plant energy by 2026, 50MW of wind by 2027 and another 100MW of solar PV by 2027.