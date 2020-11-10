 
  3. Masisi, Geingob agree joint probe into BDF killings

Masisi, Geingob agree joint probe into BDF killings

MBONGENI MGUNI Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Sedudu Island PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Namibian leader, Hage Geingob this afternoon told media he had 'long discussions' with President Mokgweetsi Masisi following the Botswana Defence Force (BDF)’s shooting of four Namibians last Thursday at Sedudu Island.

"We are very close with President Masisi and we had long discussions," Geingob said in a briefing shared online by The Namibian newspaper.

"He has expressed his regret for the lives that have been lost and he has agreed to joint investigations.” 

Geingob added: "What cannot be denied is that the people were in Botswana territory and it was very late at about 11pm. So what were you doing at that time?

"Also, a gunshot was heard then a bull, buffalo or whatever.

"That's the situation

for now." 

The BDF yesterday confirmed shooting four people last Thursday. It said the deceased were suspected poachers encountered at around 11pm in the Sedudu area of the Chobe River. 

"The incident involved contact with a syndicate of poachers believes to be part of a network responsible for cross border organised poaching," reads the BDF statement. 

The BDF added that there had been an 'alarming' surge of organised poaching of rhinos and elephants in the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park areas.

