Judge denies alleged abductor bail

FRANCISTOWN: High Court judge Bengbame Sechele denied a man accused of abducting his girlfriend with intent to murder her, bail today.

The accused, Hlanganani Unity Nkomoyahlaba, 31, is charged with abduction in order to murder.

According to the particulars of the offence, Nkomoyahlaba on or about September 19, 2019 at Sebina village abducted Gape Nthekela with intent to murder her.

When delivering his ruling on the bail application, Justice Sechele said that there was an upsurge in gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Botswana that threaten the safety of

women.

“The applicant appears to me as a person with little regard for the law. The accused was previously granted bail, but violated one of his bail conditions. He interfered with the same complainant in this matter which case was reported at Central Police Station in Gaborone. So under the circumstances he cannot be granted bail. His application is hereby dismissed,” Sechele said.