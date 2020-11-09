BONU president Obonolo Rahube

Director of the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM), Goitseone Mosalakatane has invited six cooperating unions this week for negotiations regarding the coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic risk allowance for frontline workers.

The six cooperating unions, Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Botswana Teachers Union (BTU), Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU), Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), and National Amalgamated Local, Central Government and Parastatal Workers Union (NALCGPWU), were supposed to meet on November 6, 2020 but talks were postponed as the DPSM director was unavailable that day.

In their letter dater October 30, 2020 signed by Mosalakatane reads: “Further to the resolution made at the meeting October 23, 2020 held between the six cooperating unions and the employer represented by the Directorate of Public Service Management, you are cordially invited to a special meeting to be held on November 6, 2020 at 2pm at the University of Botswana Library auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is

to continue our discussions on the proposed COVID-19 risk allowance for frontline workers.”

The issue came after the six cooperating unions wrote to DPSM requesting them to pay frontline workers risk allowance since their lives are in danger and the virus is infecting a high number of them whilst on duty.

Recently, BONU president Obonolo Rahube told The Monitor both parties have agreed they should also start talks on other pending issues such as accommodation, safety and security for all health workers at work environment amongst others.

“I cannot say much on some of the issues because they are still on the table and our hope is that they will be resolved amicably. We are in discussion with the Ministry of Health and Wellness that General Order 133.2.1 should be followed,” Rahube said.