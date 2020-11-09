Captain Kgomotso Phatsima

Celebrated pilot Captain Kgomotso Phatsima, through her company Dare to Dream, has launched a programme aimed at giving children exposure to aerospace technology, innovation and engineering.

The programme, which rolled out this month, is conducted in partnership with Air Botswana, FNBB Foundation and Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana. Phatsima said ‘Fly for Science Technology Engineering Arts Mathematics and Entrepreneurship (STEAME) Southern Africa’ Initiative is dedicated to inspire the next generation, especially young girls to consider careers in STEAME.

“We offered an inspirational innovative flight on November 1 by flying close to 100 boys and girls aged between eight and 18 years of age for a 30-minute introductory scenic flight overhead Gaborone,” she said.The one-day inspirational and motivationally packed power sessions ignited children’s passion for STEAME and give them a sense of purpose in their education. “This is imperative as it provides knowledge they can apply to improve in their daily lives and enhance their employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. It further prepares them to take an active role in the technological and industrial development of their countries,” she said.

Phatsima

said lack of visible role models, especially women is one of the key factors lacking in influencing girls to consider careers and education in STEAME.

She said by partnering with Air Botswana on a corporate social responsibility initiative to fly overhead Gaborone brings into light these careers.

“This initiative will increase accessibility and celebrate diversity, showing the upcoming generation of young girls that their aspirations are achievable and dreams attainable,” she said.

Dare To Dream is an internationally recognised social enterprise currently based at Botswana Innovation Hub Science and Technology Park dedicated to the advancement of youth, women and girls in STEAME as well as Aviation and Aerospace.

To date they have impacted more than 100,000 girls, mostly in rural areas and disadvantaged communities, through different partnerships and programmes.

They have partnerships with local and international organisations such as AIRBUS Foundation, Women in Aviation International, ICAO NGAP, SEZA, Botswana Innovation Hub amongst others.