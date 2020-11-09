Anna Mokgethi interacts with students from the Special Needs Unit

The minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi paid an official campus visit to Limkokwing University of Creative Technology on October 29 where she was left impressed.

Mokgethi acknowledged the university’s creativity, innovation and technology prowess as well as its handle on issues of gender-based violence (GBV).

The purpose of the visit was for the minister to appreciate what the Limkokwing stands for, engage with staff and students.

The visit was also to establish collaborations that will be beneficial to all within the university and the community which is within her constituency in her capacity as Member of Parliament for Gaborone Bonnington North.

She also took time to discuss issues of compliance challenges as well as general welfare on the back of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The minister’s campus visit started off with a tour of the university’s corporate walkthrough, followed by a tour of the students’ works exhibition.

She also had an opportunity to tour the university’s ecosystem including the e-library, which is the biggest in the country, specialised digital, animation and architecture labs as well as the university’s Campus Radio where she was interviewed live by students.

A visit to one of the lecture rooms saw Mokgethi walking into a GBV Campaign Presentation by students much to her delight as a champion of the fight against the scourge.

“Let me just say that I was gratified to witness an ongoing discussion on gender-based violence during my campus tour. As you all know GBV is very prevalent in our society, and I really want to commend you as a university for having seen it fit to play your role as institution of higher learning by incorporating the topic in your curriculum which I believe will have positive results in behavioural change of the community,” she stated.

“I was also impressed by the fact that we do not only have females involved, but we also have males involved. With our strategies, of involving men as part of finding the solution I am confident that we

Banners

will win this fight and end GBV in our country. And I am extremely proud of what I saw and I am inspired.”

The university prepared an official programme, where the student community representatives inclusive of students with special needs had an opportunity to share their experiences about the institution of learning with the minister.

Speaking on behalf of students from 31 countries currently enrolled at Limkokwing Botswana, Pearl Dikana from South Africa highlighted the university has proved to be a very hospitable home away from home for many of them.

Dikana said the university has given them a chance to acquire skills that will help them contribute to their countries’ economies as Limkokwing is a respectable Global Brand present in three continents.

Limkokwing University mission states that the institution is committed to training industry relevant and ready graduates who can migrate seamlessly into the industry of choice.

The university has coined the word ‘indusity’, combining the words ‘industry’ and ‘university’ to describe this innovative approach to education.

Through collaboration the university is able to work with the industry in unparalled ways in products or service innovation.

The ability to respond professionally has attracted the industry to collaborate on special projects to obtain fresh new angles to various economic issues.

This collaboration with industry has also been extended to government with the intention to build national competitiveness and the country’s global reputation through innovative design and effective branding. Students are given the opportunity to work on projects commissioned by the industry.

The collaboration between the university and the industry enables Limkokwing students to participate in projects working with industry professionals to put out work that is used by the industry to promote their projects and services.

Limkokwing University continues to attract active, vibrant and smart generations of industry and future-ready individuals trained to think beyond employability upon graduation.