Everything, according to nature, that is practicable is, very, lawful.

This means that whatever we are able of doing is okay to be undertaken. This refers to our actions; actions paint an artful canvas piece that reminds people of who we are. It is our legacy. The evidence of our actions represent us even in our absentia. The questions are; what kind of actions are you displaying and are they beneficial to you and your surroundings?

We appear to be independent because we act according to our thoughts and emotions but unfortunately we are inter- dependent because the results of our independent ideas end up implicating other people directly or indirectly. Therefore, we need to be mindful of what we deposit in both the spiritual and physical world. Our actions lead us to our purposes, either we discover them or arouse them for someone else.

Most people do not understand that our works tones the brand we are and we become. We are not who we think we are individually but rather what the community think of us. Our characters, attitude and conduct inspire the perception of the community. Character determines how one blends with the environment and attitude holds the traction of the relationship. Ego controls both the latter and regulate their coarseness.

We have adopted the “I DO NOT CARE” approach to life. It is because everyone believes that we are living for themselves and therefore nothing matters. We neglect our community values, customs and norms and there are put in place to try to put order and discipline. If we uphold them uprightly, dignity, respect and honor are yielded automatically into your life. We ought to be mindful if our actions stand against or support the community conduct standards.

I will not dispute that we utter, bad or good, words with our own mouths but what impact are we having on the surrounding. It is, absolutely, not wrong to exploit your month. Are the words worth remembering tomorrow? It is okay to post your thoughts or opinions on social media but does it help build the nation or rather it is destroying it?

One day, a young man was fed-up with the way the

government was run in his beloved country. With access to the internet. In his frustration, he lashed his anger on the platform and insulting the leaders of that time. The people who saw his post were highly delighted and he thought he was the coolest amongst them. One day, he applied for a job in the government sector and he was, nominated to be one of the potential candidates. While screening his behaviour, the government noticed his post which pre-amped hate-speech and brought a lot of commotion in the society and he lost the employment opportunity.

On the other hand, another woman once found a bag full of money thrown into a ditch in a not so busy street. She had an opportunity to take it and be silent about it but instead she took the whole bag to the Police Station to report it. She appeared to be fool to most people who heard about the incident, considering how poor her family was. A few years later, after opening a security company, she started winning money- transportation tenders because there was reference of her good character and attitude displayed at the first test.

Our actions positions us proportional to the opportunities unfolding in our lives. We thus, ought to be cautious of what we say or do, to who and at what time. Is it beneficial to the eco system? Integrity sets a strong foundation for our self- worth and self- purpose hence makes life to be more glorious than ever. A person, who is aware of their self- worth and purpose, aligns their actions to the pre- set goals and no action is undertaken in vain. Purpose is an on- going process and it is discovered in our actions. Are you proud of your acts?

* Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call +26773791677 for bookings or What’s App +26771830584. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls.