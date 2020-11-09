Miss Culture Finale Comes Next Month

The first ever Miss Culture Botswana grand finale and fashion show has been scheduled to take place at Sunshine Conference Centre on December 12.

The event is scheduled to start at 6pm.

In an interview with the pageantry’s national coordinator, Boipelo Pilane, she explained that the pageant aims to promote national pride and international cohesion. She added that it also aims to boost domestic and international tourism as well as pride and participation in one’s own culture.

“This is our first pageant and we want it to be better than others. We have 19 finalists.

Some finalists will be singing while others will be dancing. We also have Dj Twazza of Testify and Maatla the poet to entertain our audience during that special day,” she said.

Pilane further stated that the winner would represent Botswana at

Banners

international level next year. She also said they will choose a school for people living with disabilities that the winner will work with adding that the reigning queen would also help the school achieve its plans.

Pilane also said they would take necessary precautions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic as advised by the government adding that their host venue has already given them rules and regulations for compliance.

“COVID-19 has affected the pageantry industry badly, as some of the sponsors pulled out. Our grand finale was supposed to be held in April this year but because of lockdowns we could not go ahead with them,” she said.