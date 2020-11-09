Mares Look To Book Semi Final Berth

Following their Saturday’s win, the Mares today are in a do-or-die tie against Zimbabwe in a bid to reach the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Mares on Saturday afternoon stampededTanzania via a 1-0 win in the tournament opener. The national team’s Zambia-based attacker, Thando Mokgabo headed goal on the 49th minute was the difference on the day as the Mares bagged three points to move to the top of a three-team group.

The Mares will now need to beat Zimbabwe to book a place in the semis for a second year running. Zimbabwe currently sits at the bottom of the group after losing their first game to Tanzania 1-0.

The Eastern nation is on the second spot level on points with the Mares. But has played all group stages matches. Today’s encounter will determine which team will play in the semifinals. The Mares have a huge advantage; a draw would also help the team sail through. However, a loss of more than two or more goals will drop the Mares to the bottom eliminating them out of the competition.

The team also has chance to reach the semifinals by finishing as the best runners-up.

Speaking to Botswana Football Association (BFA) media, the Mares’ assistant coach, Alex Malete said the team understands the task ahead, but waxed lyrical about the determination in the camp. He bemoaned a day’s rest but remained optimistic.

“We did a good job on Saturday. The players understood the game plan and worked for each other. It was a good thing that we had watched Tanzania play so we were able to plan for them. Now, we understand that we have to face Zimbabwe; we have only a day to prepare. We are all focused on the game against Zimbabwe; we want to win the group. We are all focused on the cause. If we have the same the attitude, the attitude to fight and sacrifice for the team as we did, we would not have problems,” he said.