Jwaneng Galaxy have shot down allegations of a dispute with players over salaries

National champions, Jwaneng Galaxy have confirmed that players have been paid.

This follows reports that there may have been a dispute or misunderstanding between the players and the team over some wages. Although the club’s spokesperson, Tankiso Morake could not go further into details, he did however say the players have received their dues.

Morake said allegations that they cannot pay players are baseless and devoid of facts. He also said as a club they are constantly striving to resolve their internal challenges.

“Whatever they are. By the time you go to print progress will be made on some of those challenges,” he said. He stated that this has been a year like no other as COVID-19 pandemic has brought severe discomfort to everyone.

“Even us, we were not spared. As a principle, we communicate with all our stakeholders on all issues of mutual concern,” Morake added.

Galaxy have become the first football side to assemble and make preparations after the COVID-19 pandemic stalled all activities. They have been ahead of other Premiership in terms of preparations for next season. The team accelerated their efforts in trying to turn the club into a commercial entity.

For instance, in just a short

space of time, Galaxy managed to make two vital appointments for critical positions. They roped in renowned football administrator, Bennett Mamelodi as the new chief executive officer and further acquired the services of Matshidiso Kowa as the technical director.

Kowa is expected to help the club set up development structures. He has already made a name for himself at both Flamengo Desportos and Uniao Flamengo Santos as someone who is able to mould young talented players into great players. Kowa’s arrival also saw the appointment of former BFA technical director, Losika “Six” Keatlholetswe as the new coach following the departure of Nikola Kavazovic. The club also recently launched a new logo.

Meanwhile, Morake confirmed that the First Instance Body rejected the club’s application for a licence on the basis that they submitted an old Audit report. He said they have since rectified the situation and are in conversation with the Botswana Football Association. He said the matter of the participation in CAF is before the mother body.

“We have placed ourselves at their mercy and there is no doubt they are considering the matter” he said.