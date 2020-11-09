Orapa United are expected to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Orapa United have said there is no need to panic over social media reports suggesting that the club may not find acceptance in the CAF Confederations Cup.

There have been reports that Orapa United’s application to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup may not be succeed because of Club Licensing requirements.

There were allegations that the club had not met the requirements and therefore faced being blocked from taking part in the next edition of the competition. But Orapa United spokesperson, Kabo William said there has been nothing official over such allegations. He further said as far as they were concerned, CAF has not made any decision on their application.

He disclosed that CAF recently requested that they fill in a form which specifically dealt with club licensing. “We filled

Banners

in that form which basically requires clubs to show how the structure of establishments look. It is a basic requirement that is needed for every club that wishes to take part in CAF competitions. We are currently waiting for a response from them (CAF),” William said.

He added that there was nothing to fear because it was a procedure that they have followed even in the past when seeking to take part in CAF competitions. The Ostriches, as Orapa United are popularly known, qualified as Botswana’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup courtesy of their Mascom Top 8 win.