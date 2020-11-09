Newly elected Miscellaneous executive committee will prioritize commercialization of the club during its term

PALAPYE: Miscellaneous’ recently elected leadership has set commercialisation of the club at the top of its priorities in the new life at the lower division.

The process of transforming the club from a society to a corporate entity and fulfilling other obligations of the club licensing had proved a tough assignment for the Serowe club during its struggles in the BTC premiership.

Tsenala, as the club is known to its legion of supporters, was a victim of the decision of the national football body to prematurely end the season. The Botswana Football Association (BFA) ended the season with 10 games to go.

Jwaneng Galaxy, who eventually became champions, were crowned based on the log table standings. Miscellaneous, alongside TAFIC and Molepolole City Stars were chopped off.

Miscellaneous was struggling at the foot of the table with nine points from 20 matches. It had won one game and lost nine in the last 10 games they played at the time.

Last weekend, the club elected a team of nine members to revive its fortunes, albeit at first division league.

The team is made of Molatedi Tuwane as the chairperson and would be deputised by Condrade Baipusi.

Lesego Keboditsa and Kebadiretse Rasekhutla were elected secretary and vice secretary respectively.

Moemedi Molelekwa was elected the treasurer and Mathogonolo Boitumelo welfare manager.

Renowned media personnel, Comfort Ramatebele and Baagedi Sethora were elected marketing manager and communications manager respectively, while Bafalotse Seropola was

elected an additional member.

The new spokesperson, Sethora, said they were yet to meet the past committee for a handover.

He said although they bring new plans to take the club forward, they needed a roadmap from their past colleagues to understand where they would be building from.

“We will focus mostly on commercialising the club and ensuring we cover up what has not been done as far as club licensing is concerned,” he said.

“There was too much pressure trying to build the club at no budget and competing in taxing league.

We intend to return to the premiership a more professional side. We will take advantage of less pressure in the dusty league to prepare the club.”

He said despite the financial challenges over the past years, Miscellaneous had remained a solid side that gave a lot of youngsters from Serowe and surrounding villages a platform to advance their football careers.

“We will always have it in the back of our minds that this team belongs in the top league for our young players and the community of Serowe and her surroundings.”

He said for purposes of retaining their supporters and attracting many others and potential sponsors, they would ensure that the club was present in all digital platforms.