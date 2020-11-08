Decomposed body of drowned cabby found

After allegedly going missing for six days and drowning, police managed to retrieve the decomposed body of the 24-year-old Thamaga taxi man on Saturday.

The lad’s body that was in a bad state had forced the police to carry out a post-mortem at the scene. Furthermore, the family was advised to bury his body immediately.

Thamaga police station commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare told this publication they retrieved the lad’s body.

“The burial was conducted late at night around 10pm on Saturday. The deceased’s body was retrieved on Saturday around 12.30pm about 25km away Thamaga village along Metsimotlhabe River trapped by the roots of the tree under the water,” he said.

Kwarare said the deceased went missing last Sunday when it was raining. He said he had crossed the river to drop a customer and meet his fate when on the return

Banners

trip across the river. He stated that his Honda Fit taxi was found 500 meters away from where he was suspected to have drowned.

The police boss further cautioned members of the public to be cautious when it is raining and to avoid crossing flowing rivers. He said the current might appear strong and the waters not so deep, but people should not under estimate its speed and power.

“Water can be dangerous, especially not knowing the depth of the river or stream. Water can be powerful, especially when it is windy. Whist inside one could struggle without seeing anything to grab on or hold on to, to save their lives,” Kwarare said.