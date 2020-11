We are headed for one of the worst academic results in History

According to BOSETU’s forecast this year’s academic results could be the worst as a result of the myriad of challenges brought about by covid19

“While we are not pessimists or prophets of doom, everything point to the direction of very low pass marks, this is what parents should expect and should be psychologically prepared for;

we are teachers, we wish the students , the candidates, very well, and wish them all the best under these very trying circumstances”, Secretary General Tobokani Rari said.