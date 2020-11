Shortage of Invigilators Rock Gaborone

Owing to the fact that Gaborone has become a leading covid19 hotspot, BOSETU says their intelligence have revealed that many teachers have withdrawn availing themselves for invigila-tion in this year’s examinations in the city.

According to BOSETU the teachers took issues of personal safety into con-sideration and decided to opt out, “We hear there is shortage of invigilators in Gaborone. Invigilation is not compulsory, as per a ruling by courts of law in our 2017 case against the Botswana

Examinations Council(BEC) that invigilation and marking can-not be forced on teachers since it is the job of BEC, so no one should be forced to do those activities, they are done out of vo-lition and when they are done they should be paid”.