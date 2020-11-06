 
  3. Social distancing during exams sees many taught under trees

CORRESPONDENT Friday, November 06, 2020
Teaching Sector trade union, BOSETU, say they have observed that  the new covid 19 protocol of  1.5m social distancing sitting arrangement, imposed by the examiner, BEC, for this  year’s ex-aminations in secondary schools, have resulted in the  candi-dates(form 3’s and form 5’s), having to occupy more classrooms, consequently condemning the  rest of the students  and teachers to operate outside in harsh hot or rainy conditions.

BOSETU Secretary General Tobokani Rari says the covid19 challenges had  worsened  classroom shortage with many schools forced to revert to the dark

age of teaching in open spaces and under the trees, describing the situation as unsuitable for teachers and students alike.

 

