Social distancing during exams sees many taught under trees

Teaching Sector trade union, BOSETU, say they have observed that the new covid 19 protocol of 1.5m social distancing sitting arrangement, imposed by the examiner, BEC, for this year’s ex-aminations in secondary schools, have resulted in the candi-dates(form 3’s and form 5’s), having to occupy more classrooms, consequently condemning the rest of the students and teachers to operate outside in harsh hot or rainy conditions.

BOSETU Secretary General Tobokani Rari says the covid19 challenges had worsened classroom shortage with many schools forced to revert to the dark

age of teaching in open spaces and under the trees, describing the situation as unsuitable for teachers and students alike.