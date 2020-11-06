Aftermath of Thamaga storm

An advice to insure property against any kind of disaster including natural ones, has come a little too late for Thamaga residents where many families were left without a place to call home following a heavy downpour that left a trail of destruction in the village.

This destruction prompted advice to members of the public to consider insuring their property after heavy rains destroyed houses, cars and vital infrastructure to mention but a few.

Hundreds of families were left homeless, and for them rebuilding could be an uphill battle with the costs of materials they would have to bear without the assistance of insurance.

Thamaga village councillor, Bogadi Rampama told Mmegi that hundreds of families were left stranded after they were severely hit by the heavy rains and floods that occurred earlier this week. She stated that the flooding destroyed people’s homes, broke windows and destroyed cars.

Rampama called on members of the public to consider insuring their properties to create a secure and solid solution for such problems. The call came after the victims of the recent downpours could only be assisted with temporary shelter and food.

“It is time for us to teach our people to consider property insurance because the national disaster management only offers the victims temporary relief that is usually tents to act as temporary shelter and food. Our policy does not cover property assistance, but people’s cars, houses and businesses have been damaged by heavy rains,” she said.

Rampama said if the residents had insured their properties it would have been better because insurance companies could be covering the damage. She added that what she likes about insurance is that its main function of property insurance is to offer protection to property like houses and the contents.

Furthermore, Rampama added that the protection for ones’ property covers against all kinds of risk of damage caused by fire, natural disaster, or

other factors.

She stated that the damage was massive and they are currently looking for funds elsewhere to assist the affected families.

Meanwhile the assistant district officer Kaone Mathuukwane, said a quick response has been possible and nine families have received food baskets. She further stated to have recorded over 1,000 cases of people whose homes, especially windows were completely or partially destroyed by the downpour.

“We have also received over 500 cases of people whose cars were destroyed by the heavy rains. Social workers are on the ground and assessment is ongoing to establish the number of victims who want temporary relief assistance. Unfortunately, there is no way we can assist those whose property and cars were destroyed by the floods because we only offer temporary relief,” she said. Mmegi contacted Botswana Insurance Company Limited to establish if they have an ‘Act of God’ cover. An ‘Act of God’ is a natural hazard outside human control, such as an earthquake or tsunami, for which no person can be held responsible.

The person who was supposed to be on record at the insurance company was unavailable to comment, but a woman who preferred anonymity at said company explained that they do have natural disaster cover that covers hailstorm.

She said in that scenario, a person who has covered their house, buildings or any property (offices) is assisted accordingly when affected by natural disasters like the recent Thamaga downpours.

She called on members of the public to take advantage of that cover so as to have peace of mind even in the face of the destruction that befell Thamaga.