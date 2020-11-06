Obakeng Sengwake

Gospel music lovers had a memorable night after some of the local renowned artists blessed them with beautiful gospel songs at One Night of Praise with Obakeng Sengwaketse in Mogoditshane recently.

A number of Sengwaketse’s fans thronged Heavenly Warriors Church to worship with their favourite star. Kabelo Tiro also known as Scavenger was the master of ceremonies on the night. As usual, the ever-energetic artist brought life to the event with his jokes, dance and song.

He surprised the audience when he belted some of popular gospel hymns such as “Fa ba tsena ka kgoro” to mention a few. His brilliant repertoire paved way for a pulsating night’s performances.

Vusi Mtokufa, famed for his songs “Sa rialo sefofu” and “Busetsa tsotlhe mo mannong” was the first on stage and the hitmaker soon stylishly electrified the venue.

The artist started off his song while still at the backstage leaving his fans singing and waiting in suspenseful excitement for his appearance on stage.

It was when the song was halfway through as people seemed to tire and relax their overstretched vocal chords , when the artist made a grand entrance.

The fans jumped to their feet, dancing and singing along all his hymns animatedly. Mtokufa also sung other popular gospel songs from different artists such as Lekunutu le Morena by Vuyo Mokwena to mention a few.

A surprise act from one talented upcoming gospel artist, Ricardo, followed and his beautiful performance

Banners

set the house on fire.

The artist’s powerful voice paved way for the man of the night, Sengwaketse who got on stage and did his magic.

First he sampled a song from his upcoming album titled Sedi Laka. He also delved into his past album Seteng Sediba to render the likes of Ke Utlwa Kerato, O Tshepile Mang, and Kreste yo Galaleng.

Sengwaketse’s manager, Steven Leboro appeared overcome with emotions after the show, saying the artist was like a brother to him.

He added that it was a privilege to be working with the star. Leboro also said he was confident that Sengwaketse was going places with his music.

He said his music was like dynamite.

“I do not know if you know the power that you possess. This man has two awards. It is high time we celebrate artists when they are here. I am concerned that we do not support local music.

We would rather support international music. I would like you to be on the look out of Obakeng’s second album.

It will be bigger and better than the current one.

Music is not just to entertain. You must understand it. To Obakeng, I want God to lift you and take you higher,” he said.