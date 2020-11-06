Different entrepreneurs in the fashion industry put up stalls to market their products at the Protea Hotel Fashion Market

Protea Hotel, located at the Masa Square hosted a Fashion Market in support of fashion entrepreneurs recently in Gaborone.

Different entrepreneurs in the fashion industry put up stalls to market their products at the occasion.

The event follows the cancellation of the annual fashion show due to challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the hotel says the hotel remains resilient and dedicated to Botswana’s creative and fashion industry. The event saw local fashion designers showcasing their designs at the day market, which was free to the general public.

Protea Hotel Marketing Manager, Botho Mogami said, “As a leading hotel in Botswana, we are invested in the development of the community we reside in which is why we are thrilled to provide a platform for local fashion entrepreneurs to not only showcase their talents during what have been rather difficult times and further market their businesses to potential clientele.”

She also pointed out that they have held the annual fashion show for years now and the Fashion Market series is yet another demonstration of their commitment towards helping drive the development of sustainable ecosystems that uplift the fashion industry in Botswana.

Through such initiatives, the hotel hopes to further engage with local creative talents

Banners

despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

They do so through reaffirming their responsibility to extend themselves beyond just a hospitality business and become a key partner to the creative industry.

The Fashion Market featured various ready-to-wear designs from designers including Thabiso Dibeela, Lebo Merafhe, Dihdah, Butterfly, African Wax Prints BW and Tum Tummy amongst others.

Keitumetse Moletsane, owner of Tum Tummy, a children’s clothing line made of natural fabrics with a lace of African print said the clothing is made with careful consideration for sensitive skins of children.

The brand attracted a lot of attention at the market due to its unique take on children’s clothing, which is also inspired by the brand ambassador and designer who is a little girl.

Still at the event, Neo Kim of Katchy Collections disclosed that their business, which produces garments, has been part of the series for two years something she said has helped them get the necessary exposure for their products.

The market is expected to continue supporting the country’s fashion industry by creating a platform where they can showcase their products for the appreciation of potential customers.