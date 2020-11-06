Tumagole

Former Miss Plus Size Universal Botswana winner, Mmangaka Tumagole has been nominated for the eighth Moreklue All Youth African (MAYA) awards under Entertainment Personality and On-Air Personality Awards.

The awards are hosted in Nigeria. Tumagole who worked as a radio personality in different local and international radio stations got her first radio break at Kurara FM in the Northern Cape, South Africa after completing her Degree in Journalism and Media Studies at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology. She co-hosted a show on the radio station dubbed Mahube.

From Kurara FM she came back to Botswana where she later landed a job at Gabs FM. This 27-year-old was given a late night video show slot, which ran from midnight to four in the morning. She also co-hosted Gumbafire with Big Fish from 6pm to 9pm every Friday. Her late night show played from Monday to Thursday every week.

“I had to make it work because Gabs FM had not had anyone filling in that slot for a while. For a couple of years, no one filled that slot. It was difficult for me because I basically had to give life to a show that have didn’t have life before. It was always playing music till the first person that comes in the next day. By giving it life, I shot short videos or short dance clips where I danced in studio and created some fun for people to watch and know of the radio station,” she said confidently.

The show was dubbed Uncensored with Mmangaka. The show gave this young talented queen a breakthrough as she gained recognition internationally and was invited to partake in different shows.

She left her job at the radio station last month. Her dance videos went

viral on social media like Facebook and others. Her clips were shared by some of the well-known celebrities such as Somizi Mhlongo, Dr Malinga to mention a few in 2018.

She also shot a video with Bobby Majest, a Nigerian who is also a former Gabs FM employee and air personality who did African dance shows. The video got a lot of views and many people still share it to date.

According to Mmangaka, it had millions of viewership and 12 million viewers on Instagram alone. She said the video got her a massive following who most of them are Majest’s followers. She also got support from Nigeria and South Africa shortly after the video. Moreklue later booked her internationally.

“ I am the first Southern African to be nominated for this awards. Was first nominated for the same awards back in 2019. Even though I did not win them I felt honoured to have gained recognition beyond local borders. It was a milestone for me. I was the youngest Motswana to be employed in SA radio station.

I am excited. It has always been tough for me to find my feet and a firm ground in the local media industry. It is hard to penetrate local entertainment industry because Batswana do not support upcoming artists. It is hard to find love and support unless for people who are already established,” she said.

She however noted that she worked with many people like Mjamica BW, Asali Hair and Beauty, Shedol Fragrances and Cosmetics, Abby’s Hair and Beauty to mention a few.