AWIL College recently held theater and film festival for graduating classes

AWIL College formerly known as AFDA recently held a theatre and film festival for graduating classes aimed at testing the proficiency of the students.

During the festival, the students showcased their work done towards the examination from which they were then graded according to set criteria by the judges along with an input by the audience. The graduation comes at a time when government is availing opportunities such as the recently launched Internet Protocol Television that will serve as a platform for local content.

For the theatre festival, the students were divided into groups of two that then re-enacted two plays namely, John’s Will and Baepi Ba Maikutlo at the University of Botswana. On the other hand, the film festival screened short films from both undergraduate and post-graduate classes.

Speaking at the theatre festival, the AWIL College Campus Dean, Mothusi

Phuthego said were witnessing the demonstration of some learning outcomes.

“In other words the occasion of AWIL College Theatre Festival is a culmination of four years of learning by the Live Performance students majoring in Stage and Screen Acting,” he said.

For both the Live Performance and Film students to ultimately graduate, they must do well in the examination as well as in other assessments. Some of the comments from both the audience and the judges indicated that the theatre festival performances and the film festival entries indicate the proficiency of the students.

For example, the students were able to portray stories that touch on societal issues while also incorporating the basics learnt in class.