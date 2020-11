“Writing Exams in the midst of Covid19 is a knightmare for any student”

According to BOSETU, writing exams in the midst of infections is a nightmare for any student.

“Some students are testing positives in the middle of exams as we speak; some are taken for contact tracing, some are quarantined, leaving students pancky and psychologically affected”.

“We had proposed that during the exams, let’s have pupils under quarantine put in one place, instead of having them to write exams from their various isolation homes. We

suggested that they can be invigilated in one place, in particular those who are positive, their invigilators be kitted with PPE’s to protect them from exposure, and that teachers be treated as frontline workers, just like nurses who are working with covid19 patients at Sir Ketumile hospital’, explained BOSETU Secretary General Tobokani Rari.