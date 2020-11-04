Belly of the earth: Activities at the Lesedi Project PIC: tlouenergy.com

The country’s most advanced Coal Bed Methane developer, Tlou Energy, is on the hunt for US$10 million (P110m) to advance its Lesedi project, near Lephephe.

Managing director, Tony Gilby told investors last week that the funding was required for Phase 1 of the project which would include transmission line construction, transformers, grid connection, electricity generators and potentially the drilling of additional gas wells.

The transmission line, which will measure approximately 100 kilometres, will run from the Lesedi project to Serowe where it will connect to the existing power grid. Initial generation is proposed to be up to 2MW of electricity.

Phase 2, which will involve

Banners

additional gas drilling, purchase of more electricity generators and the production of up to 10MW, will require another US$20 million (P220m).

Gilby said discussions with potential financiers of Phase 1 were “progressing well”.

He said talks with the Botswana Development Corporation had been ongoing for months, while other potential financiers include institutions with a focus on infrastructure development within Botswana as well as cleaner energy groups looking to see a move away from traditional coal fired generation.