Bakang Seretse PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Embattled businessman, Bakang Seretse has approached court urgently seeking an order to compel the State to release seized properties of his companies.

In the application, Seretse says the properties seized from Khulaco (Pty) Ltd, M&B Properties (Pty) Ltd, Leomog Investments (Pty) Ltd and some that he owned should be released because they were being unlawfully held.

The said properties have been held by the State through The Receiver since December 13, 2017 after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) obtained a restraining order in terms of the Proceeds and Instruments of Crime Act (PICA).

According to Seretse, the State must be compelled to release the properties because the restraining order, through which they were held, has since lapsed after the State failed to make an application for forfeiture within 28 days, reckoned from the granting of the restraining.

It is said that the State failed to bring the forfeiture application within 28 days but brought it after 31 days.

Seretse said in the court papers that his businesses have been severely crippled, while his livelihood and that of his shareholder, Mogomotsi Seretse have grinded to a halt by the unlawful retention of their properties. “The businesses of Khulaco (Pty) Ltd, Basis Points Capital (Pty) Ltd, M&B Properties (Pty) Ltd and Leomog Investments (Pty) Ltd have suffered greatly. In fact, the respective companies are nearing complete closure,” Seretse argued.

He said, as at the end of October, the

companies will not be able to pay any salaries for their 23 combined employees as some are already in debt and living purely at the mercy of creditors.

“As it is, the applicants have no means to fund the defence of the forfeiture application for the past three years. The applicants cannot fund their defence, yet they have resources unlawfully held by the respondents,” he said.

As such, he added, it would be gravely unjust that the applicants should permanently be ruined, while the respondents are unlawfully holding on to their property.

He said the Asset Forfeiture application before Justice Godfrey Radijeng is a different matter altogether, adding that the applicants are entitled to demand their property as the retention expired on January 9, 2018.

The impounded properties, the recovery of which is most urgent includes P69,734,260, previously standing in the account of Khulaco (Pty) Ltd, P10,881,045.70 of M&B Properties, P199,971 standing to the credit of M&B Properties all held with Capital Bank.

The other properties listed include over P1.5 million previously held with First National Bank Botswana for Seretse and Leomog Investments (Pty) Ltd. The Receiver in terms of PICA currently holds the amounts.

Seretse is accused of playing a key role in the 2017 diversion of funds from the National Petroleum Fund.