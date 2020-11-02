Pono Moatlhodi

Tonota legislator, Pono Moatlhodi says he is not going to dance to his party caucus tune, which forces them not to participate in the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) committee.

The Parliamentary committee for DIS will be an oversight structure that intends to oversee structures that enhance good governance within the intelligence service.

Members of Parliament (MPs) who have been appointed to the oversight committee include Tshoganetso Leuwe, Oabile Regoeng, Talita Monnakgotla, Simon Moabi, Tumisang Mangwegape-Healy, Christian Greef, Aubrey Lesaso, Pono Moatlhodi and Leepetswe Lesedi.

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has since said it would not be part of the oversight committee. However, Moatlhodi who is a UDC MP differed with his party.

“Ga ke tseelwe ditshwetso nna ga ke ngwana. I was shocked on Friday when I heard such information. I understand that there was a caucus, which I was not informed about and that is where all the decisions were taken. I thought we are the ones at Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” Moatlhodi said defiantly on Saturday.

“We were concerned that this committee has not been sitting and we asked DIS boss, Peter Magosi to appoint members for this committee because no one seems to be checking if things are done right or wrong.”

it was time politicians looked at the bigger picture and stopped fighting government even when it was unnecessary.

The Tonota MP said if they were not going to stand up for certain issues at the DIS, then it would keep on oppressing people and failing to do things right.

“The President elected us looking at our merits and capabilities. Therefore, it is wrong for us to be chickening out when he appoints us. Unless we do not want to serve the nation,” Moatlhodi added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Dumelang Saleshando said they shunned the committee because they have requested a forensic audit and also the review of DIS Act to ensure that it complied with international best practices.

“Once a committee of Parliament is appointed by the President and reports to the President, it cannot pass the basic test of an oversight committee,” Saleshando said.

“On behalf of the Parliamentary opposition, I informed the President that we will not be part of a fruitless exercise that will have no impact in reversing the rot at the DIS.”