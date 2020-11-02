Tona Mooketsi

Botswana National Front (BNF) member Tona Mooketsi says although he withdrew his candidacy to contest for his current position as national organising secretary for Team Price Dibeela, he will still continue to support him.

Mooketsi says Team Dibeela, which calls itself ‘Team Revival’ for their upcoming party congress, is still intact even if one or two people have withdrawn from contesting.

BNF was forced to postpone its congress due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Already the campaign for the party leadership positions has become so dirty amongst some members within the party to a point that they attack each other unnecessarily.

BNF president, Duma Boko will battle it out with his vice president Dibeela for the party presidency.

“This communication serves to propose ‘Team Revival’ to accord us the request to have comrade Tona Mooketsi withdraw the position of organising secretary from Team Revival.

The request has been inspired by the realisation that lower party structures are suffering hence we need him to help

us revive and build them thus building the party,” a letter written by a member of Team Dibeela, Mothusi Nkwe stated.

“This should not be seen as disassociating ourselves from Team Revival as we will continue supporting it as we share the same ideology of growing the party and taking it to greater heights to ultimately unseat the ruling party.”

However, Mooketsi said their team is working hard to solicit support from party members and he is confident they will win.

“Of course our team is facing some challenges and obstacles, but we are certain that we are going to win this time around. Our constituency is fully behind Dibeela,” he said.

One of the people who also withdrew from contesting in Dibeela’s team is Kagiso Tshekega.