Girlfriend Murder-Accused Remanded

Extension II Magistrate’s Court has further remanded Lekang Ipotseng, 31, in custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Malebogo Motshome, 43, at Letlapeng ward in Tlokweng last Wednesday.

Ipotseng, a resident of Masetlheng ward in Tlokweng was arraigned before Extension II Magistrate’s Court last Friday charged with a single count of murder.

Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi ordered Ipotseng, who did not take his plea, to be remanded to allow the prosecution to wrap up its investigations. The accused person allegedly caused the death of Motshome by stabbing her to death with a sharp object. It was reported that Ipotseng followed the deceased to her other boyfriend’s house at Letlapeng ward where on arrival he stabbed her to death.

The other boyfriend escaped unharmed after he fled the crime scene.

The deceased was rushed to Extension II clinic where she was confirmed dead by doctors on arrival. Representing the prosecution, Joseph Kehakae of Botswana Police Service told the court that

Banners

investigations into the matter were still at an initial stage. Kehakae further told the court that he was yet to record statements from possible witnesses. “I plead with this court to further remand the accused person in custody because investigations on this matter are still at initial stage. The issue of bail will be dealt with in the next mention,” Kehakae said.

After being told that he had the right to engage an attorney or to choose to represent himself, Ipotseng told court he intends to engage a lawyer. The accused was then remanded in custody until November 13 for status update.

Ipotseng’s alleged actions made news as the murder occurred barely a week after a married woman was allegedly shot dead by her lover in Molepolole.