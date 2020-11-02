Dagga PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Three Batswana men who have been charged with unlawful possession of dagga have pleaded not guilty to the charge when appearing before Extension II Magistrate’s Court recently.

The trio are Tshepo Nnanakoko, a resident of Block 8, Tebogo Moleofe, a Ledumang resident and Ishmael Magoge of Tawana location in Gaborone.

The court heard they were suspected to be dealing in drugs on October 16, 2016 by acting together at Tlokweng border post, to unlawfully bring illicit substances suspected to be dagga into Botswana.

The trio appeared before Extension II Magistrate’s Court for mention to set trial dates on Friday. Asked to take a plea by Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi, the trio revealed to have understood the charge and pleaded not guilty to the offence respectively.

Magistrate Mmesi set August 30 and 31, 2021 as trial dates. The trio will appear again in court on March 1, 2021 for mention to confirm trial dates.

Recently, Botswana Police public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube pleaded with members of the public to cease offering drug traffickers a market by

buying the illicit drugs.

For years, police have been battling to contain the rising cases of dagga smuggling, especially along the borders.

A few years ago the scourge forced the police to introduce an operation to uproot illegal drugs that even targeted border posts. Motube revealed that the operation is still ongoing as smuggling of drugs and drug-use remain a concern.

He added they have also implemented a number of policing initiatives including the formation of task teams to deal with the situation.

Even though he could not state how many suspects were convicted by the courts of law, Motube said a total of 722 detected cases were recorded in 2017 as compared to 1,601 in 2018.

He further stated that there were 1,115 and 1,890 people who were arrested in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The cases include those that were generated by task teams across the country.