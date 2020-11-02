Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The demise of traditional initiation schools in Botswana has been blamed for escalating murder cases as a result of conflict between intimate lovers.

Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of Bahurutshe boo-Manyana made the remarks when reached for an interview by The Monitor on the recent spate of intimate partner murder cases.

There has been a string of murders involving intimate partners and The Monitor quizzed traditional leaders on what could be the root cause.

Mosielele says it was imperative to revert to the olden and conventional ways of raising children.

“Re latlhile ngwao, a re boeleng ko marakanelong, otherwise re tla iphitlhela go ratana kana lorato le sena boleng. Passion killings and divorce rates are high because there is no arbitration that involves parents when couples are troubled. Let us bring back Bogwera and Bojale. We have abandoned Setswana culture for uncertain modernisation,” he said.

Mosielele said girls and boys were taught how to become responsible tribespeople and citizens by the elders, but that is no longer the case; something that is behind the current youth’s behaviour and how they handle or respond to their daily lives. He stated that at initiation schools, children were taught botho, and to serve their communities with diligence.

He stated that the traditional initiation schools played a major role in child development, but today children are brought up in single-parent families and parents’ participation in their children’s education is low.

“Most fathers have abandoned their children, they do not take part in the upbringing of their children. Mothers raise their children as single parents and the boy-child is the one that usually grows up without a father figure to look up to,” he said.

Kgosi Mosielele said murder cases are on the rise and will continue to be a problem because what the country is currently dealing with are symptoms not the root cause.

He stated that children are not taught about transformation, something that used to be core during the Bogwera and Bojale era.

He said as traditional leaders they have once advocated for traditional initiation

schools to be reintroduced in order to mold responsible well behaved future parents.

“We had suggested that after completing their Form Three students could be taken for Bogwera and Bojale and be taught Setswana culture and how they should behave and conduct themselves as they join adulthood,” he said.

“Currently, there are lots of disputes between intimate partners that are behind the escalating murder cases in Botswana. Partners’ insecurities, especially from men, remain a challenge because they are not brought up well hence are unable to control their anger and handle rejection.”

He also called on lovers to be faithful to each other, as some continue to lose their lives in high numbers at the hands of their intimate partners.

Sharing the same sentiments, former Tatitown Customary Court president and a long-time social activist, Margaret Mosojane called on women to be faithful to their partners and avoid being in relationships with many partners because that could provoke a situation they cannot handle.

“We are living in difficult times and women should learn to respect themselves. If the relationship is failing, women should learn to close that chapter before jumping into another relationship,” she said.

“The society is angry, the anger that is brought up by people’s upbringing. Most children are raised by single parents, abusive fathers, some are raised in the absence of their fathers, something that seem to trigger their anger as they grow up.”

Mosojane said there is a need for a boy-child to be taught how to handle disappointment, rejection and anger because it is visible that emotional management is non-existent.

“We are dealing with the youth, we have failed as their parents. People no longer value the sanctity of human life. We need to renew ourselves, beliefs, values that Dikgosi could address at Kgotla level. There is need for emotional management to be taught at schools from lower levels,” she said.