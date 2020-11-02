Thomas Mmusi cutting the ribbon PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

For years residents of Tsolamosese have been calling for government to build a police station in the area due to high crime rate.

Finally, their prayers have been answered as Tsolamosese Police Post was officially opened on Thursday.

When giving a keynote address at the event, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Thomas Mmusi urged the community to assist the police in fighting crime in the area.

He said Tsolamosese like other areas in Botswana was afflicted by violent and intrusive crimes.

He pointed out that the opening of the police post in the area does not mean the police can fight the crime alone.

Therefore, he called on the community to assist them in combating crime by reporting criminal activities happening in Tsolamosese.

Mmusi pointed out that he was aware that there were some people who were accommodating criminals in their homes and urged them to desist from doing so.

“Stop hiding thieves in your yards. We know some of them are your sons’ in-laws. These people do not only pose a threat to people outside your households, but are a danger towards you and your daughters. When you are a neighbour and see someone walking in with an expensive television that you know they cannot afford because they are not working, it is your responsibility to report them,” he said.

“I wish to caution that the provision of facilities will not win the fight against crime. I call upon you, the entire community, the leadership, youth and other stakeholders to closely collaborate with the police in the fight against crime.”

However, he stated that there was reduction in cases such as

house breaking, robbery, rape, murder, theft common, assault and others this year compared to last year. The minister further announced that the police would continue collaborating extensively with other security organs with a view to guaranteeing the safety and security of Botswana and Batswana.

He added that Botswana Police Service adopted a community policing strategy through which it actively engages the community in the fight against crime. He also donated one police van to the post and promised to donate more.

He further applauded the Grand Palm Hotel and Resorts for donating a porta cabin that will be used by the police for continued support towards improving safety and security of the nation.

For his part, Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso of Mogoditshane applauded the committee that worked tirelessly in ensuring that the police post was built. He said crime in Tsolamosese was appalling and said he hoped the post would reduce rape, murder and theft cases in the area.

He advised the police to always be quick to respond to reports.

“We have long been seeking porta cabins like this one. I am excited that we finally got one. We used to go far to report. The police took long to respond to our reports and in the process lives have been lost. I am overjoyed that we were finally allocated this place, which has been given as a police station. We hope soon we will have permanent police structures,” Tsolamosese VDC chairperson, Samuel Thotsapele said.