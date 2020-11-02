sefalana mobile kiosk

At least 700 lucky winners countrywide walked away with mobile kiosks, water tanks fitted with hippo rollers, as well as water/minimobile combo hippo rollers in the Sefalana annual reward competition that concluded in a grand finale draw on Saturday.

Held at the Block 3 Gaborone Hyper Store, 28 people were announced winners of the grand prizes of mobile kitchens/kiosks.

The annual reward competition this year also saw 672 lucky customers win hippo rollers and mini kiosks and water tank combos.

In one category of prizes some 560 customers walked away with hippo rollers fitted with 90 litre water tanks to contribute towards the ease of fetching and keeping safe water in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) era, especially where water-stressed communities can now store larger quantities of clean water and conveniently push the hippo rollers home instead of carrying a pail of water over the head.

Sefalana executive Reggie Klinck, responsible for marketing activities, said the hippo rollers will go a long way in relieving women of the burden of carrying water on their heads after walking long distances to fetch water in water-stressed areas.

in yet another category of prizes another 112 hippo rollers combined carrying the 90-litre tanks with mobile minituckshops, which can be erected by the roadside or at busy traffic areas by emerging small-time traders.

All the 672 prizes were awarded to recipients at the 28 branches of Sefalana Cash and Carry.

It was all fanfare at the Block 3 Hyper Store in Gaborone as suppliers came in good numbers to take their brands to the multitudes.

The announcement of winners of the grand prizes of the 28 mobile kitchens/kiosks was made on location from Block 3, picked from boxes placed at the store’s branches countrywide.

An auditor, who ensured that the grand finale went on without any controversy, oversaw the lottery.

Despite having three hyper stores, the Gaborone branch was treated as the central station for the boxes from all three to draw out the winner.