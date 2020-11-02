Optimism is a posture of being expectant of the best probable or rather the best outcomes.

Has it ever been a crime to expect sweeter fruits of our labour? The taste if what we expect is highly dependent on our mind set. If you are a positive spirited being you will be optimistic whereas if you are negative, you will be pessimistic.

Optimism is birthed out of hope. Hope guarantees one that all things will be well and urges one to keep on pushing to the attainment of the pre set goals. Hope renews our strength to continue running the race uprightly without worry, weary or tiredness. Optimism is the lubricant that enhances the efficiency and potency of courage in our lives. When one is confident enough, they possess a bulldozing spirit that overcomes all hindrances that could potentially disturb the life- changing movements.

Optimism emits a strong sense of self- confidence and the sweet aromas of the authority launched intimidates and repels the negative energy and vibes surrounding us.

One day, Crocket and Jones decided to start manufacturing shoes targeted at the slaves segment and they hired their first Salesperson. The Salesperson went to one of the places where various people, who were mostly slaves, and to his surprise no one was putting on some shoes. The reality discouraged him to make attempts at sales and immediately when he reached the office, he resigned. Crocket and Jones did not get discouraged too and hired the second Salesperson. Upon his arrival at the market spot, he was also surprised that people there did not wear shoes and he identified a huge opportunity for the business. Crocket and Jones brand became dominant in the market and continues to be the best brand even at this era.

Optimism sees opportunity where a pessimist does not. The first Salesperson was so pessimistic that he never realised a great score just beneath his nose while the second Salesperson was so optimistic that he saw every bare footed slave putting on

Banners

the shoes and it turned out that way in the end. Optimism makes sense out of every little thing we do or that which occurs to us; good or bad.

Optimism is the sharpener of purpose and its etiquette. Due to the positive expected end-look, our behaves are more practised under a cautionary fashion because our attitudes predicate our successes. The power of the mind sits on our posture of our optimism. It prunes all irrational thoughts and makes peace to flood the soul. Optimism waters our faith. It magnifies all elements of faith and lures its deposits into manifestation. In optimism, a wound heals fast and new doors are opened for new opportunities and experiences. Pain is the reason why you have to keep moving on for optimism displays the light at the end of the tunnel vividly. The light is brighter.

Be optimistic. It costs nothing to expect the best outcomes from your life. Pessimism repels all opportunities and blessings that are rightfully ours. Its odour suffocates the realisation of our faith and its manifestation.

Anger, frustration, bitterness, swearing are bundled in Pessimism. The root cause of NON- COMMUCABLE DISEASES; hypertension, depression, schizophrenics, just to mention a few.

Pessimism is gloomy, how do you look for a solution in a dark room? Come on! Switch on the light. Be optimistic about your idea. Be optimistic about your current or the next move. For in your optimism, there is no running weary nor laziness. Determination and focus gives your race towards GREATNESS some TRACTION.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw