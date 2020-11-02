Lucara Lures Canadian Investors To Botswana

Chief executive officer of Lucara Botswana, Naseem Lahri has called on Canadian investors to invest in Botswana.

Speaking this week during a three-day conference aimed at unearthing opportunities of diversifcation locally, Lahri said the county’s investment policy is friendly.

The conference, which was conducted in collaboration with the Canada Africa Chamber of Business, was aimed at bringing in investments which will further diversify the economy through community-based projects. “This falls directly within our sustainability strategy and will assist with high impact projects leaving communities less reliant on mining,” Lahri said.

“This will create sustainable communities, impactful projects and diverse communities with less reliance on mining,” she added.

On his part the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Lefoko Moagi said Botswana government was ready to welcome investors in the area of mining, agriculture and any other sector that investors so wish to invest in.

“Our investment policies are friendly to investment. Our sound fiscal policy that has

been tried and tested for over 50 years of independence, is testimony to the fact that we are stable, predictable and can be trusted with your investments,” he said.

Moagi appreciated Lucara’s involvement in driving the Botswana agenda of seeing the country progress to a high-income country by 2036 as espoused by the National Vision 2036.

“I urge all investors and potential investors attending this conference to consider Botswana as their go-to investment destination for they will surely find a country ready to receive them,” he said.

“Our policies are meant to benefit the investor as well as the people of Botswana. I think Lucara Botswana’s success is testimony for all to see and we would be happy to have more successful stories like the one we have with Lucara. A win for one is a win for all.”