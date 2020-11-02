Mpho Balopi PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

iBranch Recruiters’ platform has been hailed as the most innovative tool that will help match the right skills with the right job opportunities and assist in reducing youth unemployment.

Speaking at the launch of the platform, the Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi said the newly launched job solution is one of the most innovative tools in the country. He said the platform will help match the right skills with the right job opportunities and assist in reducing youth unemployment.

“I am happy to note that we are collectively witnessing the Fourth Industrial revolution in action with a clear demonstration of how the world leverages technology and associated efficacy,” Balopi said at the launch on Tuesday at Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH).

“…..and this I can attest is the kind of transformation we so aspire to achieve as a country in our pursuit of the objectives of vision 2036,” he added. For his part, Ibranch chief executive officer, Alexis Leinane said the platform was aimed at increasing visibility of talent to employers for accelerated placement.

He added that it contributed immensely to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 8 of Decent Work & Economic Growth.

Leinane also outlined the company’s vision, which is to bridge the unemployment gap in Africa by aiding one million African job-seekers to employment engagement by 2030.

iBranch is a local recruitment facilitating company platform started by a

Banners

young tech guru Leinane.

Since its inception in 2018, it has enrolled 244 employers, 106, 000 graduates and facilitated placement of over 500 Batswana.

It has also facilitated placement of 196 and 124 applicants for industrial attachments and internship programme. The company has developed a mobile and web platforms with stakeholders such as BIH and Orange Botswana that enable online registration and enrolment of job seekers and employers, who are then entered into the company’s centralised database for easy access.

The platform is the first of its kind in Botswana as it allows for interactions between registered employers and jobseekers and is expected to effectively speed up the process of recruitment and placement of jobseekers. Some of the organisations that have had the opportunity to work with iBranch during its piloting stage acknowledged its contribution to their workforce.

The employers said it allowed them to cut down the time spent in the recruitment process trying to filter qualified individuals from a pool of applications that come in for a job post. Organisations like Ba Isago, Blind Vision and the University of Botswana are some of the those that have had the opportunity to use the platform in recruitment process and also student placement.