Farm Crazy Soulstress Converses Through Poetry

Tshegofatso ‘Kethogile’ Moyo, a 23-year-old young woman and poet from Serowe, is living her dream following the release of her poetry book. Going by the stage name, Soulstress, she is fluent in Kalanga, Setswana and English.

Her stage name can be interpreted as ‘she who speaks to the soul’ which is the theme of her debut poetry anthology released last month. She said by using her stage name, the intention was to give readers a better understanding of who she is, what inspires her and for them to understand that she is someone who is relatable along with her art, because it addresses issues that a majority of people go through in their lives. The anthology focuses on three main subject matters namely life, poetry and women. It is divided into three chapters, which are all based on Moyo’s experiences. She told Arts and Culture that she wanted the book to be a reflection of herself hence she divided it into those chapters.

“I grew up as a very shy kid who rarely said much. Books were my friends and I felt I could express myself better through writing. I had a lot of diaries and with time I moved from them to writing short stories and at a certain point in time I believed I was a song writer,” Moyo said about her journey as a poet. She pointed out that she was introduced to poetry when she was 13-years-old.

At the time she had an assignment from school where they had been asked to write poems using animals that reflected their personalities. She had little to no knowledge of what poetry was but she was surprised when she submitted the poem to her English teacher back then, one Ms Selwe who upon seeing the poem applauded Moyo for her work and asked how long she had been writing poems. She said from that day onwards she got her hands on every poetry book she could find and she has been reading and writing poetry ever since.

“I am also a performing artist, I got introduced to the world of reciting poetry in senior school and there

is no greater liberation in this world than sharing my work on stage and seeing the impact it has because poetry for me is medicine, a weapon and my fountain of strength.” She also pointed out that she has always wanted to her work documented and distributed to as many people as possible.

Poetry has done so much for her and she has always wanted it to impact other people too. For that to happen she knew sharing it had to go beyond just writing on pieces of paper and performing on stage, that she had to have something memorable, hence the book. The conceptualisation of the book came at the beginning of the year, as she wanted to give herself a present to celebrate her 23rd birthday. She t h her book with ShowCasing Talents. She said people are quite surprised that she is an Agricultural Economist who is passionate about poetry. Moyo pointed out that Agricultural Economics is not something she thought she would get to study but during her tertiary years she grew to love it, which is why as much as she wants to accomplish a lot with poetry, she also wants to accomplish just as much in the world of Agricultural Economics.

“Agriculture can do a lot for the economy and I want to be part of the people who get to demonstrate its capabilities and I know it might sound crazy but I want to one day hold poetry recitals in my fully planted farm, just to merge my two worlds into 1.”

She said her focus currently is on nourishing her creative side, pushing further into the realm of poetry just to see how much she can accomplish and how many people she can touch with her work. She said people who follow her work could expect to see more of her works in the future as she hones her writing skills.