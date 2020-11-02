The Mares' coach, Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang addressing journalists on Friday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Mares’ coach, Gaolethoo ‘ Ronaldo’ Nkutlwisang has remained coy of her ambitions ahead of the team’s departure for the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The team leaves today (Monday) for the tournament to be held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from November 2 until November 14. After an historic display by the team where they reached the semifinals for the first time, Nkutlwisang has said she is looking for an ‘improved performance’ ahead of this year’s edition.

“We would be playing in a very difficult competition. It was hard to get the team ready because of COVID-19, but similarly we will be playing teams that have faced the same problems.

Of course there is a sense of pressure from how we did last year, but we are not putting the players under the pressure. We will be taking every game and every stage of the competition at a time to eventually achieve what we want from the competition,” she said.

As the Mares would be returning to competitive action in over a year, Nkutlwisang remains hopeful that the team is in great shape ahead of its departure.

“It was very difficult to select

the team. We have been in camp since last week. But it is satisfying how the players have responded during the limited time we have been in camp.

Though the players are not at the fitness we want, they are at a level that they can be competitive. We hope with the team selected, we can achieve our goal for the tournament,” she said.

The Mares will start their campaign against Tanzania on November 7 before taking on Zimbabwe two days later.

The team will be hoping to top the group, which consists of three teams for a place in the semifinals or finish as the best runners-up in group stages. In the last year’s tournament, Botswana used a youthful side for the tournament.

The Traveling Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sedilame Bosija, Lesego Moeng, Tlamelo Pheresi

Defenders: Leungo Senwelo, Masego Montsho, Theo George, Kesegofetse Mochawe, Golebaone Selebatso, Bonang Otlhagile

Midfielders: Lone Gaofetoge, Thando Mokgabo, Nametso Sechane, Nondi Mahlasela, Gaonyadiwe Otlametse, Masego Nfandiso, Lesego Radiakanyo

Forwards: Michelle Abueng, Atlang Busang, Esalenna Galekhutle, Refilwe Tholakele