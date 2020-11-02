Mogakolodi Ngele has now scored three goals in all competitions after just two matches PIC: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

Zebras’ midfielder, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele is a perfect example of how patience combined with hard work can pay dividends at the end of the day.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has seen it all; both bad and good since he joined the South African Premiership in 2012, but he has stood tall in all the situations. Ngele currently plays for a Limpopo-based side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), which bought Bidvest Wits’ status in the elite league. Since joining his new team, Ngele has wasted no time showing off what he is capable of. He made his debut for his new side in the MTN 8 quarterfinal against Supersport United, one of his former clubs.

Despite going onto to lose 3-2, failing to progress to the next stage, Ngele reminded his fans of his qualities with two brilliant goals. Ever since he broke into the scene with Uniao Flamengo Santos, Ngele’s gifted left foot has been a nightmare for many goalkeepers, attracting interest from Platinum Stars in 2012 at the age of 22. Ngele spent three seasons at Platinum Stars, scoring 19 goals. His exploits and big match temperament later caught the attention of giants, Mamelodi Sundowns who signed him in 2015. His five-year deal, although reportedly financially good, was also characterised by limited playtime, injuries and loan deals. With Sundowns boasting arguably the best talent in South Africa, it proved to be difficult for him to break into the team and was loaned out to Bidvest Wits during the 2017/2017 season.

He made a total of 18 appearances and scored three goals. Sundowns maintained

a good quality team and Ngele was forced to spent the following season at Supersport United, making just eight appearances. His return to his parent club was again characterised by limited game time. He spent most of his time on the sidelines until his contract expired, paving way for a move to Black Leopards. Despite all the challenges he faced, Ngele remained a good example of Botswana’s sporting exports. His patience seems to be finally paying off at his new club. He is regarded as one of the key players at TTM, playing all his side’s three matches this season.

While other local players have tried their luck in South Africa and returned after some challenges, Ngele has kept his head high and fought for his place. He is currently amongst only three other Botswana players, Lesenya Ramoraka (Highlands Park), Mosha Gaolaolwe (TS Galaxy) and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Supersport United) currently on the books of South Africa sides. Gaolaolwe’s situation however has been a difficult one since he and Morake got stuck in Botswana during the COVID-10 pandemic. Morake, however recently returned to Jwaneng Galaxy while Gaolaolwe’s situation still remains unknown. In recent years, the likes of Thero Setsile, Thabang Sesinyi, Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng signed to South African sides but their stay was short-lived. Ngele’s stay in South Africa however looks set to continue following his recent return to both form and play time.