Ladies Circle Botswana president, Mokwele

FRANCISTOWN: Ladies Circle Botswana (LCB) has been buoyed by the notable gaps to raise funds to build a Happy Hearts Home (HHH) for children diagnosed with cancer as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In an interview with the president of the LCB, Morwadi Mokwele this week said HHH initiative was started in 2017 with the intention to provide shelter to children diagnosed with cancer when they went for treatment at Princess Marina Hospital (PMH). She said that they came up with the initiative to extend a helping hand after receiving a report of a child who was diagnosed with cancer staying in Shakawe with his unemployed mother.

She added that the boy had undergone six weeks of cancer treatment at PMH and after having completed his treatment he suffered complications like internal bleeding whilst on the bus going back home. LCB president said that after the same case they learnt that most of the children diagnosed with cancer did not have accommodation in the capital city, hence went back home after treatment resulting in some of them ending up encountering more complications.

Mokwele added: “The HHH is a home-away-from-home for children diagnosed with cancer.” LCB president said that the HHH would also help in relieving the existing Baylor Cancer Unit at PMH, which they learnt was currently overwhelmed with cancer patients.

When speaking about HHH initiative, Mokwele said initially they had budgeted P3.7 million to build a three-block state-of-the-art home for children diagnosed with cancer. Mokwele further said that since the inception of the project, they managed to raise P2.7 million through hosting dinner galas, golf tournaments, tea parties and other fundraising events. She also said that in June 2018 they managed to raise about P500, 000 through a gala dinner, which was graced by

Banners

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and other dignitaries. She stated that they also managed to secure a piece of land where the facility is currently found at Gaborone Block 8 location through the help of Botswana Cancer Association. Mokwele regretted however that they were short of P 1million for them to say the whole project is complete. “At the moment we were able to build two blocks comprising of four family en-suites each and only left with fitting and construction of additional block, ” she added. LCB president said that the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak proved a drawback to the whole project as it interfered with the fundraising events planned for this year. She stated that currently they were raising funds online and receiving donations from local companies in a bid to complete the project. She pleaded with the community to assist them with any form of donation for the children diagnosed with cancer.

When giving a background on LCB, Mokwele said that LCB is an international non-governmental organisation, which was formed in Botswana in 1980. Mokwele said that to date the have approximately 35 members in four circles around Botswana. She said that since its establishment, they have supported various organisations through projects, which include but not limited to providing equipment and machinery for neo-natal wards at Deborah Retief Memorial Hospital and contributing financial support for the development of ablution blocks at the Women’s Shelter. She also indicated that they have assisted in building a day care centre in Xhumo village, in Boteti West, to only mention a few.