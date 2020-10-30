Thipe

FRANCISTOWN: Botswana Congress Party (BCP) activist Motlhalemang Moalosi has once again thrown his name in the hat and wants to contest the next BCP parliamentary primaries leading to the 2024 general election in Shashe West.

Moalosi decided against contesting the parliamentary primary elections in the run up to the 2019 general election at the eleventh hour.

The BCP is affiliated to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), an opposition coalition. The BCP was allocated Shashe West in last year’s general election.

It is expected that the party will still be allocated the constituency at the 2024 general election.

“Some people in the constituency have been lobbying for me to contest the party primaries leading to the 2024 general election.

They believe that I am capable of leading the constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP). I also believe that I am capable of leading my people. For this reason, I have availed myself for the BCP primaries that will be held ahead of the 2024 general election,” Moalosi said.

He explained that lack of finance made it difficult for him to contest the BCP primaries leading to the 2019 general election.

“I am financially prepared now. I am now in business and some of the people who I network and do business with have also promised to substantially back my bid for the primary elections and 2024 general elections (if he wins the primaries).”

Moalosi owns a motor vehicle tracking company headquartered in Gaborone.

He added: “I also decided against contesting the BCP primaries leading to the 2019 general election because I wanted to channel most of my time in my business which was then at its infancy. My business is now stable something which gives me an allowance to be active in politics”.

The businessman was a parliamentary candidate for the BCP in the 2014 general election but lost to the area legislator Fidelis Molao. That was before the BCP joined the UDC.

“I have been relatively active in the constituency

since 2014 and based on my results at the 2014 general election I believe I have fair chance of winning the primaries and the 2024 general elections,” he said.

Moalosi, garnered 3,037 votes against Molao’s 6,839 at the 2014 general elections.

Furthermore, Moalosi hit the headlines in 2015 after he was questioned by police in connection with the alleged hacking of a Facebook account belonging to Molao and Sebina councillor, Kemmonye Amon.

Amon had allegedly impregnated a 16-year-old Nata Senior Secondary School girl.

After allegedly hacking the account, Moalosi allegedly faked a conversation between Molao and the Sebina councillor, which went viral on social media and led to the ‘I Shall Not Forget’ movement. The allegedly faked conversation was about the girl who was allegedly impregnated by Amon.

Another interesting development is that Moalosi’s friend, businessman, Titose Thipe has also publicly expressed the desire to contest the BCP primaries at the next general election.

“I believe that I have what it takes being a Member of Parliament. I have agreed with Moalosi that we will contest the next general election in a very cordial atmosphere.

Whoever loses the primaries will support the winner at the 2024 general election,” Thipe said yesterday.

“We live in a society where many Shashe West constituents are ravaged by extreme poverty. Addressing soaring poverty will be one of my priorities should I go to parliament,” he said.

Both Moalosi and Thipe are likely to face Alfred Mashongwa at the primaries. The latter represented the BCP under the UDC banner at the 2019 general election. So far, Mashongwa has not made any public pronouncements as to whether he will contest the next BCP primaries or not. During the 2019 general elections, Molao emerged victorious by 7,181 against Mashongwa’s 5,911.