Queen of Arts Salang paints murals on traditional huts

A talented multimedia artist, Taboka Salang also known as Queen of Arts BW is bringing a rare service to the visual arts industry painting murals on Tswana hut walls.

While traditional huts are mostly decorated with mokgapho using cow dung and other soils, Salang decided to be different in her approach by applying paint and thereby modernising walls of traditional huts.

She told Arts & Culture in an interview that she does this kind of art but it is strictly for special and memorable celebrations such as weddings. “This is usually like a photo booth where people capture and engrave erasable memories,” she revealed.

The multitalented fine artist added that she draws her inspiration from the few people that believe and encourage her.

The visual artist who is also an author of a currently published book titled ‘The Manipulative teachers’ further revealed that her artistic traits sprung in her from a very small age. “I might as well say I was born an artist since my father is an artist and my siblings are also artists. I remember drawing charts at primary school and doing dialogues which required drawing people and writing what they are saying, more like a graphic novel,” she recalled.

Salang who comes from called Rakops in Boteti also disclosed that she does not only paints murals on traditional huts, but is also a multifaceted artist whose multimedia art includes literature (writing plays and poems), visual arts (painting, drawing and murals) and computer arts (cartoons/illustrations, animations, digital or graphic arts). She also revealed that although she is a multifaceted artist she loves painting and drawing. “I love and enjoy painting on canvas so my passion for these multi arts inspires me to push through,” she added.

Salang further told Arts & Culture that

her literary art was inspired by her passion for digital art. She also stated that her surroundings inspire her because she is an artist who has the desire to produce animated movies.

I have published a novel titled the Manipulative teachers. The title does not mean I hate teachers. It is a fictional novel hence characters portrayed in it do not depict any real life characters. I can now write because teachers had impacted me. The Manipulative teachers is not the only book I wrote but I have written a few books like When sun rises over the horizon, The found hope and The perfect puzzle,” she further said.

In terms of digital art, Salang said she also has a strong desire to own a visual novel, and create anime for storybooks. “That has encouraged me to create many digital works. Multimedia is an exciting process that requires passion and enthusiasm. I have enrolled in comic book class of Atom Arts. I have been invited to exhibit but had to cancel because of some reasons,” she further stated. She said there are filming projects she is involved in along with others like Tlhabologo Gift Nfila. “I am happy and mostly grateful to my former art teacher, Mma Kitso and my twin for their passion and love for the arts. I am also thankful to an aunt who is passionate about art and decorations. I have two Facebook pages which are The Queen of Arts BW and The Manipulative teachers. I am on Twitter as Qu33nrtbw and on Instagram as queen_of_art_bw,” she concluded.