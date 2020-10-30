The Three Dikgosi Edition Slimline by the local watches brand, Nako Timepieces has hit the market

The local watches brand, Nako Timepieces recently unveiled new collection of fine timepieces named the Nako Three Dikgosi Edition Slimline.

One of Nako Timepieces co-founders, Gabriel Mothibedi, said their new line of watches were designed for affordability and durability. He explained that collection boasts of a slim and minimalistic design, with a touch of subtle sophistication all while effortlessly merging Botswana’s heritage with modern horology.

“The Slimline bears the signature concept of the Three Dikgosi Edition, with two exquisite variations infused with their distinctive personalities; the ‘Esthetic’ and the ‘Moonlit’. Today we introduce the ‘Moonlit’ which follows on the heels of the signature design of the Slimline Collection and comes in a captivating selection of exquisite and colorful straps, designed and conceived exclusively for the young and vibrant Nako women,” he said.

Mothibedi further explained that the watches follow on the heels of their traditional timepieces the product specifications of the Slimline Collection and takes a similar but minimal touch; high quality Miyota/Citizen LTD quartz watch movement, 30.5millimetres alloy casing, hour and minute hands, water resistance up to 30 metres and to three ATMs, hardened mineral crystal glass, 14 millimetres genuine leather straps, and a two-year warranty on the mechanism.

This comes after Mothibedi and his partner, Tirafalo Otlhogile introduced Nako Ladies Collection called Nako Marula-Retro early last year. Nako Ladies Collection came hot on the heels of the men’s collection which was introduced in November, 2018. Initially, the duo had resolved to do just a men’s

collection but the response from the ladies showed that it would be unjust to do that.

That is when they worked on the ladies collection because they felt that ladies were also entitled to celebrate The Three Dikgosi as pivotal figures in their history. “These watches carry on themselves a piece of history that every Motswana should celebrate. The role of the Dikgosi is not something that can be or should be scoffed.

Them asking for protection against the British South Africa Company of Cecil Rhodes was key to where we are today. A momentous occasion in our history symbolised on a watch like this makes it very unique. These watches were introduced into the market in January 2019 and costs P2 500 each,” he said proudly.

“The pair funded their business from their own pockets. They sell direct from warehouse to customer. They have also launched an online store while working on a few deals to establish relationships with local merchants. At the moment, from their mother brand, Nako, watches are their main product but we have collateral in the form of T-shirts, which we also sell for P250 each.”

He stated that the watches costs P1, 500 adding that lay by was accepted and one could pay P500 deposit and the remaining balance to be paid within two months. They deliver the timepieces to doorsteps.