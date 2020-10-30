President Masisi and First Lady launched Botswana’s own Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) platform named ‘UPICtv’ last week PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Last Saturday saw the launch of Botswana’s own Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) platform named ‘UPICtv’ which is available for streaming online, and which sets the country on digital transformation journey that is slowly taking shape with an emphasis to support the creative sector.

The platform also has an app available both on the Google play store and the Apple store. UPICtv was hailed as a home grown subscription-based streaming service, which will host a bouquet of local and international titles. It will also have particular focus on locally produced dramas, movies, comedies and continuity programmes. The service further has access to streaming local television and radio stations.

Speaking at the launch of the facility, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the Saturday event marked a significant milestone in Botswana’s digital transformational Agenda that aims at pursuing a digitally inclusive nation through the arts and creative industry.

He further said Botswana is a country rich in diversity that includes its history, language, culture, traditions and customs, which are broadly embraced. He stated that the local oral traditions are well suited for broadcasting, and Batswana should take advantage of the available digital platforms, to share their stories with the international audience.

He urged the creative industry to utilise the platform to create employment as the global film industry is worth billions of dollars. President Masisi urged all stakeholders in the ICT industry to work together for the success of this project and support BOFINET in this regard while also pledging support of the government for the project. Some of the key points considered when developing UPICtv was that it should ensure that

as many Batswana as possible have access to the best in international content, access to local content and the empowerment of local creatives. The platform also serves to increase the value of private-public partnerships in order to support the overall creative sector value chain.

As audience become more discerning and demand for local content grows, BoFiNet’s introduction of UPICtv will supplement already-existing platforms in line with its organizational strategy. BoFiNet has partnered with local Internet service providers (ISPs) in order to make the platform accessible and affordable to consumers. Users log into the platform and can subscribe to a one-week free trial.

Movies and TV shows are available to stream immediately upon signing up and the service offers its users a seven-day free trial, which will then transition to a paid plan after it has been depleted. Though the service is fairly new some of the users who have been able to log into the platform have expressed complaints about some glitches experienced when streaming when compared to other IPTV services available.

Some of its users are expecting to see better service in the future pointing out that the glitches might just be temporary due to it being launched recently. Creatives on the other hand have expressed excitement for the service saying it will benefit them in the dissemination of their content.