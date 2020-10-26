Mokgweetsi Masisi PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) infighting in Mogoditshane Constituency has some members finally spilling their guts to the party’s presidency, The Monitor has learnt.

Information reaching this publication indicates that some party members within the constituency have written a letter to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In the correspondence, they complain about some members of the Kweneng East Regional Committee and area Member of Parliament (MP) Tumiso Rakgare, whom they accused of dividing members in the area.

This comes after the regional committee postponed a meeting the party had called with a mandate to suspend or alternatively relieve Mogoditshane branch chairperson, Percy Tshuba, of his duties. According to a source, ‘concerned members’ have written the letter to the President.

“They are complaining that the area MP and the regional committee have their own people that they want to work with and they are not engaging relevant structures when they want to take certain decisions. In that letter, they also accuse the MP of recruiting some people from the opposition to come and contest in some wards in which he believes the councillors are not cooperating with him,” the source said.

“The members want the President to assign some central committee members to investigate what is happening in the area. It also seeks the party to stop any meetings that the

region wants held in the area concerning the removal of chairperson Nthuba.”

Kweneng East Regional Committee secretary, Obakeng Kgabo confirmed they have received a copy of the letter written to the President.

“I cannot comment on that letter and share any details regarding the issue. All I can simple say is that we have postponed the meeting because of the funeral of one of our members. The new date for the meeting will be set,” Kgabo said.

Kgabo recently said regarding Tshuba’s issue: “We wrote a letter to the branch so that we could address the issues they have raised concerning the branch chairperson. The reason why we have called a committee of 18 first is for us to weigh the issue at hand. Our main objective as the region is to bring peace amongst our members.

This issue could have long been solved, but we were delayed by (the coronavirus) COVID-19 pandemic. I hope there will be peace after meeting all structures and find amicable solutions to all problems that are there in the constituency.” The regional secretary said his committee does not seek to remove anyone from their positions.