FRANCISTOWN: Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has refused to shed light on the possibility of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) joining current opposition unity talks.

When asked to comment last week on the possibility of the BMD being part of the coalition talks in the near future, UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said at the moment the coalition is only laser focused on consolidating its working relationship with the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

“The BPF had written to us proposing that we engage in unity talks as well as cooperating during the by-elections. We accepted their request. As for the AP they had only proposed that we only talk about cooperating at the by-elections. The AP proposal prompted us to write to them requesting that we talk about cooperating beyond the by-elections as well and they also acceded to our request,” he said.

Mohwasa is also the designated speaker (for matters related to unity talks) for all opposition parties that are currently under coalition talks. He added: “As for the BMD we cannot say anything about them being part of the unity talks until theråe is something tangible that has been put before us (by BMD). Our focus at the moment is to solidify our working relationship with BPF and AP.”

Formal opposition unity talks between the UDC, an opposition coalition, the BPF and the AP began the week before last on Saturday. If the talks bear

any fruit the parties will work together at the 2024 General Election. The parties will also work together at any by-election that would be held before the 2024 polls.

The UDC, a coalition made up of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana People’s Party (BPP), spearheads the talks.

Early last week, BMD chairperson Nehemiah Modubule expressed desire to see the party (BMD) being part of the coalition talks. He, however, said the BMD could only be part of the opposition unity talks on condition that its ordinary members welcomed the idea.

The BMD was expelled from the UDC in October 2018 after much feuding in the party. As a result of the infighting, the BMD later split, leading to the formation of the AP.

There is a school of thought that it will be hard to welcome the BMD into opposition talks owing to their historical differences with their splinter party, the AP.

The BMD experienced a split in 2018 after a controversy-ridden congress in Bobonong. Since then the relationship between the AP and BMD has been no less than toxic. Last week AP secretary general, Phenyo Butale said he couldn’t comment on the prospects of the BMD being part of the unity talks. He referred all enquiries to Mohwasa.